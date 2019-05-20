So This Is How Demi Lovato Gets Glowing Skin

We all know celebrities have access to the best of the best skincare products on the market, as well as top dermatologists and estheticians, but it’s still nice to see what they really use at home to help get such perfect skin. For Demi Lovato, that’s Renée Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel. Lovato shared some cute selfies to her Instagram story wearing the mask, a deep red formula that looks a little creepy but yields some impressive results.

The peel comes from celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau’s popular skincare line. It’s an at-home exfoliant face peel that brightens skin with antioxidant-rich berries. AHAs, BHAs and enzymes work to clear up acne and clogged pores, fade breakout scars, and smooth the skin’s texture. Talk about a glow up. The Triple Berry Smoothing Peel also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. While Lovato is only 26, there’s nothing wrong with getting a head start.

“When I can’t sleep, I triple berry peel,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram story.

Rouleau recommends using a face mask after this peel so it’s basically a facial at home. I personally love the Pure Radiance Creme Masque ($61.50 at Renée Rouleau), which contains bioactive lipid-rich oils to repair dehydrated skin. Shea Butter gives skin all the nourishment, and jojoba oil helps skin retain moisture all day long.

Try it yourself and see if you can get that Demi Lovato glow. The Renée Rouleau Triple Berry Smoothing Peel retails for $88.50 on the Renée Rouleau website.

