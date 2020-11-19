Breaking News: Demi Lovato Just Cut Off ALL Her Hair & Dyed It Blonde

We’ve all had an eventful 2020 but if you’re Demi Lovato, the past few months have been even crazier. After getting engaged, and then un-engaged, she hosted the People’s Choice Awards poking fun at her wild ride. Now, she’s making big changes to her appearance, possibly as a way to shed all the baggage. Lovato’s new pixie cut is both a big surprise and makes perfect sense, especially considering the star loves to switch up her look faster than we can even book a salon appointment.

But usually, we see Lovato play around with hair textures and extensions, wigs and new shades. This is the shortest she’s ever gone that we can remember and we can’t help think it fits her vibe perfectly. She looks beautiful and confident and happy showing off the style on Instagram. “I did a thing,” she wrote, tagging hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt. “There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought!” the stylist wrote over on her own account.

Bolt gave us a peek at the back of her client’s hair where you can see it shaved underneath and longer on top.

Celebrity friends and fans are obsessing over the look—as they should! Ruby Rose (who has had a similar cut in the past) was the first to comment, “Yes boo yes,” which now has more than 3,400 likes. Model Taylor Hill, who recently cut her hair into a bob, also is loving the new style, writing, “Ohhhhh shoot.” Sometimes that’s all that needs to be said about a badass haircut.

We don’t know how long Lovato will stick with this new style but we’re hoping to see it stay around awhile so we can drool over her new ways of rocking it.