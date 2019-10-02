Demi Lovato’s Pink Tips Are Giving Me New Millennium Christina Aguilera Vibes

We haven’t gotten new music from Demi Lovato in a while but that doesn’t mean she’s in hiding. The singer/actress has been posting photos in the studio, as well as ones that show she’s working on herself. Her new pink hair just might be part of that. Last month Lovato posted a photo of herself in a bikini and declared she won’t be ashamed of her body anymore, writing: “I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards.” She also got a tiny finger tattoo that reads: ME. She’s experimenting with her beauty looks too, possibly finding what makes her feel most confident.

Just a few weeks ago, Lovato showed off green tips on Instagram stories, writing: “In case some of you forgot, yes green hair.” Instead of Billie Eilish-style ultra-bright green roots or highlights, Lovato went for a 2000s-era dip-dye style. She’s back at it again by switching up the green for a bold pink. She posted the photo with a pink heart, probably because the shade matches her pink eyeshadow perfectly. Is matching your hair to your makeup the new monochromatic trend? If so, I’m not mad at it.

What’s probably happening is Lovato has bleached tips so when one color fades, she’s able to pop on another hue. If you have any blonde or light brown in your hair, it’s totally do-able to go colorful temporarily. Try Overtone Color Conditioner, which comes in Magenta ($29 at Overtone) or Uberbliss Bond Sustainer Color ($19.99 at Amazon).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.