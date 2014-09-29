Beauty Buzz: Demi Lovato is the Face of N.Y.C. Cosmetics, How to Wear Brown Lipstick for Fall, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Demi Lovato was named the new face of N.Y.C. color cosmetics, and will be the brand’s first celebrity spokesperson. [WWD]

2. Stumped on what to do with your hair this season? Here are the five hair trends you should be mastering. [Daily Makeover]

3. Brown lipstick is quickly becoming one of the biggest trends for fall, and here’s how to rock it ’90s style. [The Beauty Department]

4. This hair coloring trick actually makes you look thinner. Sure, it may sound crazy, but you have to see the evidence. [Allure]

5. E.l.f.’s new makeup store is basically better than a drugstore. [Huffington Post]