StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Demi Lovato is the Face of N.Y.C. Cosmetics, How to Wear Brown Lipstick for Fall, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Demi Lovato is the Face of N.Y.C. Cosmetics, How to Wear Brown Lipstick for Fall, More

Augusta Falletta
by
demi lovato

Image via WWD

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Demi Lovato was named the new face of N.Y.C. color cosmetics, and will be the brand’s first celebrity spokesperson. [WWD]

2. Stumped on what to do with your hair this season? Here are the five hair trends you should be mastering. [Daily Makeover]

3. Brown lipstick is quickly becoming one of the biggest trends for fall, and here’s how to rock it ’90s style. [The Beauty Department]

4. This hair coloring trick actually makes you look thinner. Sure, it may sound crazy, but you have to see the evidence. [Allure]

5. E.l.f.’s new makeup store is basically better than a drugstore. [Huffington Post]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share