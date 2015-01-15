Beauty Buzz: Demi Lovato Launched A Skincare Line, Dummy-proof Hairstyles to Try, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Disney Channel star and ex-X Factor judge, Demi Lovato, has just announced her skincare line, Devonne. The botanical-blended line will give a portion of the proceeds to the Lovato Treatment Scholarship, which covers expenses for people struggling with mental health and/or addiction issues. [Devonne.com]

2. Another reason to get off the phone—it’s ruining your skin! [POPSUGAR Beauty]

3. Never have boring hair again with these Dummy-proof hairstyles courtesy of Daily Makeover. [DailyMakeover]

4. No matter how many we have, it is NEVER ENOUGH. Into The Gloss rounds up yet another list of covetable (tinted!) lip balms. [Into The Gloss]

5. Should you be wearing sunscreen even on cloudy days? [Yahoo Beauty]