Demi Lovato Just Took the Jelly Nails Trend to the Next Level

Even during safer-at-home orders, Demi Lovato is rocking one of the biggest nail trends. Lovato showed off her jelly alien nails in a cute photo in which she’s laying in bed wearing clear frames and giving us a slight peek at her talons. The jelly nail trend is everywhere right now with varying takes on the look. Jelly nails can be almost fully sheer, giving them a real glassy look, or slightly with designs on top. It looks like the singer’s are the latter.

“I got new glasses and no I don’t have a single called aliens coming out, I just have alien nails cause I’m just weird like that,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. She knows people love to look for clues to upcoming music and here she is telling us that an alien-themed song or album is not coming. (Unless she’s trying to throw us off?!) Natalie Minerva, founder of Nail Swag in Downtown Los Angeles, took credit for the creation over on the salon’s Instagram account. She confirmed Lovato is in fact rocking yellow jelly nails with green tips and little black alien faces.

We’re not sure if she created these talons and sent them over to the singer, as Minerva has done for others like Ariana Grande, or they were able to get together safely. Unfortunately, Los Angeles has issued nail salons closed again due to rising COVID-19 numbers. Many states haven’t opened them at all. If you’re not able to get to a nail salon (or would just prefer to play it safe for now), there are so many cute new press-on options. We love Kiss Jelly Baby Gel Fantasy Nails ($8.99 at Ulta) and Static Nails Hot Girl Summer Coffin nails ($14 at Static Nails).

