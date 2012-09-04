Demi Lovato Did What?! To Her Hair?

The X Factor judge has tried every hair color under the sun, but what really surprised us about her latest makeover is how good it looks! The singer Tweeted a picture of her new style with the caption, “In Seattle, rocking a flannel and listening to Nirvana…. #90sgrunge”

What we possibly love even more than her hair color is the bold makeup she paired with it. The dark plum lips and black eyebrows are definitely putting us in the mood for Fall fashion and beauty.

What do you think of Demi’s new look?