Uh, Demi Lovato Looks Unrecognizable At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Like any celeb (*cough* Katy Perry *cough* Lucy Hale), Demi Lovato loves a good hair change. In October, the singer graced us with a totally out-of-left-field platinum dye job, before swapping it back to chocolate brown just a few days later. So when Lovato debuted dark brown, chest-length layers on Instagram yesterday, we shouldn’t have been surprised to see her prancing down the 59th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet less than 24 hours later with a totally new look: incredibly long extensions that quite literally reached her ass. And yes, she looked phenomenal.

This awards season, we’ve eagerly watched each red carpet only to be somewhat disappointed by celebrities playing it safe (but hey, we wouldn’t want to end up on a worst-dressed list, either.) Tonight, though, Lovato brought back the spark of awards season and went all out with her extensions, paring the mermaid-y look with a copper-toned smokey eye and thick-as-hell lashes. Despite her hair being a total change for Lovato, who spent much of last year with a choppy bob, these extensions somehow feel…right. Like the original Disney Channel Demi rising from the ashes to remind us of better days. And though we’re not anticipating Lovato’s hair to last (who knows what she’ll end up looking like tomorrow), we’re definitely enjoying this solid hair moment for the time being.