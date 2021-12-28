Demi Lovato Just Low-Key Shaved Their Head & Honestly It Really Works

Demi Lovato is no stranger to drastic hair changes. We’ve seen the pop star go from long, dark hair to short and blonde to half-shaved and more over the years. But it’s Lovato’s latest buzzcut that’s making waves. That’s because we’ve seen them with undercuts and side shaves but never with a fully shaved head — until now. We can’t believe it took them this long because it looks incredible.

On Christmas day, Lovato posted a video they wrote was “shot on FaceTime” by photographer Angelo Kritikos. The black-and-white video shows the star revealing their shaved head in various poses while wearing a black jacket outside in a snowy area. Their makeup is subtle, with bold brows, nude glossy lips and long lashes — plus, a chic nose ring. This has been their go-to glam lately. Lovato hashtagged the video #freshstart so it seems this is their 2022 look and a new beginning. Talk about a killer New Year’s Eve look.

Their new shaved head is just one part of Lovato coming into their own in the past few years. After coming out as queer, Lovato revealed they are non-binary on Twitter back in May 2021. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” they wrote.

Of course, not all non-binary folks need to shave their head but every time Lovato makes a big change to their appearance, such as wearing more typically masculine clothes or rocking a pixie cut, they seem happier, like they’ve been waiting to do this for years. We should all bring this confidence into 2022 — it’s infectious. We can’t wait to see what else they do this year.