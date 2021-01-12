Demi Lovato Got All Different Boob Sizes on Her Nails & They’re So Freaking Cute

Leave it to our girl Demetria Devonne Lovato to get boob-printed nails that are actually inclusive. Because, you know, bodies come in all shapes and sizes, Demi Lovato’s boob nails have five slightly different designs on each finger. Long and skinny, full and round, East West (when nipples face opposite directions) and just one breast—she’s got ’em all. “All boobies are beautiful,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The base of Lovato’s nails is a pink-and-white watercolor design and the breast shapes are painted on in black, making the already cute design even cooler. The singer credited Los Angeles-based nail artist Natalie Minerva (@nail_swag on Instagram) for the look. Minerva has created some of Lovato’s other killer talons, including evil eye coffin nails and VOTE-emblazoned tips.

Lovato’s famous friends are jealous of the designs (we are too!). Ashley Benson said, “I want I want” and Kesha wrote, “these are AMAZIN.” Lucy Hale gave a few claps and Kerry Washington said, “This is amazing.” We couldn’t agree more. We need these as press-ons STAT.

The singer has been switching up her look during this downtime, playing around with all different nail designs and hair transformations. First, she chopped off ALL her hair to reveal a blonde pixie with an undercut. Then just this week, stylist Amber Maynard Bolt dyed her blonde parts pastel pink. This is a shade we’re going to see more and more in 2021 as people get bored with their hair at home. It’s an easy way to update your ‘do without damage. Plus, it doesn’t last very long.

It’s official: Lovato can officially pull off anything.