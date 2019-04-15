Demi Lovato Chopped Off Her Hair and Looks Incredible

It’s officially warm-weather season, at least here in Los Angeles, and it’s inspiring celebrities and non-famous folks alike to chop off their hair. Demi Lovato’s bob is the latest in a long line to celeb hair transformations I seriously want to copy—STAT. Lovato hit up Nine Zero One salon in LA and saw master stylist Amber Maynard Bolt. Bolt says the singer is feeling “great” and “wanted something to represent” the way she’s feeling.

“She’s been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while so this was a nice change-up, while keeping her classic and beautiful,” Bolt said of Lovato’s new bob. “Spring cleaning? I would say so! Changing our hair seasonally is a great way to feel good about yourself and to feed the soul,” she added on Instagram.

It’s easy to see how confident Lovato feels and how much she loves her new hair. She shared both the front and back of the look on her Instagram stories, writing, “New hair, who dis?” (Also, serious brow goals, below.)

It’s a trendy ’90s-style bob, sleek and straight and curled under a bit at the ends.

Not only is Lovato working her hair on her stories but she’s sharing her new look on her feed as well. You know it’s a killer look if it’s feed-worthy.

This is a length that will work on anyone—especially those with wavy and curly hair. It’s long enough to be flattering on all face shapes and hair textures, and short enough to enter the cool-girl lob crowd. Now, I’ll be right back; I’m going to book a hair appointment.