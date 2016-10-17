Demi Lovato Dyed Her Hair Blonde: See The Major Hair Change!

Demi Lovato’s no stranger to change: The 24-year-old singer has probably debuted about as many hairstyles as she has songs. The past few years alone she’s had blue highlights, a pink undercut, and most recently, a black bob. Back in August, the pop star even showed off two hair changes in the same week when she got extensions, and then dyed ’em ombré.

Just last night, Lovato took to Instagram to show off her new blonde hair, captioning the photo “Goldie locks.” It’s not totally clear if the new look is a true dye job or just work of a very convincing wig, but either way, Lovato looks great with beachy, platinum blond hair.

This isn’t the first time she’s gone blonde, either. Back in 2013, Lovato traded in her long, dark hair for a honey-blonde lob—but we have to say, the beach-blonde look suits her well.

The change comes just two weeks after she announced she’s taking a break from music indefinitely. “So excited for 2017. Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media 👋🏼,” she posted on Twitter.