Demi Lovato Just Debuted Her Second Major Hair Change of the Week

Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, mental-health advocate, and serial hair changer Demi Lovato is at it again—for the second time this week.

The pop star, who’s stuck with her wavy, shoulder-grazing black bob for months, added some serious length with extensions on Monday, just in time for the Kansas City, MO, leg of the Future Now Tour, which she’s currently co-headlining with Nick Jonas. And because just adding a few inches is never enough, Lovato also debuted a bigger transformation on Snapchat yesterday: an all-over lighter color, with a dramatic dark brown-to-blonde ombré effect.

Summer won’t be around for much longer (don’t shoot the messenger), so Lovato’s brighter shade is the perfect way to segue out of the season. (Her new happy-face tattoo might help to cure the post-summer blues, too.)