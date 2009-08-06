Delicious POP! Art

DKNY launched a limited edition bottle for the fragrance DKNY Be Delicious. This pop art packaging has once again mixed a mass produced visual with a perspective on fine art, resembling a KA-BOOM like finish. Brad Hamann designed the campaign which consists of poster images, a two-page comic strip, full page ads, atop taxis ads, and even TV spots.

“A Ha! Take On Me!” is what read in the imaginary balloon floating over head when we first watched the 30 second bit that will launch along with the new packaging. The comic campaign is a New York City love story, where girl meets boy, they reach of for the sample apple, realize how adorable one another is, go home and smell beautifully. Sigh…. Too bad finding the perfect fragrance and guy isn’t as cute in NYC as this comic illustrates.

DKNY Be Delicious is available for $55, at Sephora.com