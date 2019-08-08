This ‘Little Mermaid’ Perfume Is For Adults, I Swear

Ready to feel old? This year is The Little Mermaid’s 30th anniversary. To celebrate, indie beauty brand DefineMe is teaming up with Disney on a collection of princess-themed perfumes. First up is The Little Mermaid‘s Ariel. “We were beyond thrilled to collaborate with Disney this past year,” Jennifer McKay-Newton, CEO + Creative Director of DefineMe, said in a statement. “Having grown up with and loving all things Disney, the opportunity to create something so special such as a fragrance inspired by their Disney Princess characters is truly exciting for not only our brand, but for me personally.”

The perfume will be revealed at BeautyCon in Los Angeles on August 10, where fans can check out the fresh, beachy scent inspired by Ariel. Even the teal bottle evokes a mermaid vibe. The vegan, cruelty-free perfume features top notes of citrusy neroli and bergamot, middle notes of sweet floral with jasmine and lilac, and a base of tonka bean, coconut and driftwood.

DefineMe Ariel Disney Princess will be available in a 75-mL bottle for $88 and a 9-mL travel-size for $28. They’ll be available for purchase this fall at Ulta Beauty and Disney stores. Or, if you shop it right from the DefineMe website, the brand will give $1 for every bottle purchased to She’s the First, a non-profit that provides scholarships to girls in low-income countries.

