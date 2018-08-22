20 Under-$20 Deep Conditioners for Hair TLC on a Budget

StyleCaster
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

A deep conditioner is to the hair what a mask is to the face. It looks like a luxury or add-on, but it’s actually sometimes necessary. We put our strands through a lot. Some of it is intentional, like a dye job or relaxer. And sometimes, it’s simply a by-product of our environment, such as air pollution and secondhand smoke. But regardless of the source, subjecting our hair to the extra stress means that it deserves a little extra love, too.

There are myriad factors to consider when deciding what treatment, deep conditioner or mask will work for your specific pattern or lifestyle, but for most of us, it comes down to price. And thank the beauty gawds there are options that check all of the boxes. Ahead, under-$20 deep conditioners with good word of mouth and an even better price tag.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment

Made with Australian aloe, jojoba and sea kelp for three times the moisturizing power of your everyday conditioner.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Aussie
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Burt's Bees Shea & Grapefruit Deep Conditioner
Burt's Bees Shea & Grapefruit Deep Conditioner

Fun fact: Grapefruit extract is a safe way to give your hair a shine boost.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Burt's Bees
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Cantu Intensive Repair Deep Treatment Masque
Cantu Intensive Repair Deep Treatment Masque

Restore elasticity and strength to damaged natural strands when you use this weekly treatment.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Cantu Beauty
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Hair Smoothie
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Hair Smoothie

Cocoa and shea butters tackle dryness, while vitamin B5 delivers shine.

$14 at Carol's Daughter

Photo: Carol's Daughter
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Earth Science Olive & Avocado Deep Conditioning Hair Masque
Earth Science Olive & Avocado Deep Conditioning Hair Masque

Silk protein coats the hair shaft to protect from future damage.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Earth Science
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | EDEN BodyWorks Almond Marshmallow Split End Repair Masque
EDEN BodyWorks Almond Marshmallow Split End Repair Masque

Formulated with sweet almond oil and marshmallow root extract to smooth and repair damaged strands.

$8.99 at EDEN BodyWorks

Photo: EDEN BodyWorks
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Hask Superfruit Healthy Deep Conditioner
Hask Superfruit Healthy Deep Conditioner

Nutrient-rich papaya handles dryness, while mangosteen oil delivers shine and acai berry strengthens brittle hair.

$2.99 at Ulta

Photo: Hask
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | L'Oreal Paris EverCreme Deep Nourish Conditoner
L'Oreal Paris EverCreme Deep Nourish Conditoner

A sulfate-free formula made specifically to be gentle on color-treated hair.

Available at Amazon

Photo: L'Oreal Paris
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Mane 'n Tail Deep Moisturizing Conditioner
Mane 'n Tail Deep Moisturizing Conditioner

A drugstore classic that eliminates excess buildup without stripping your hair of its natural oils.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Mane 'n Tail
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Marc Anthony Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Deep Nourishing Conditioning Treatment
Marc Anthony Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Deep Nourishing Conditioning Treatment

A helping of coconut oil, shea butter and biotin served in a onetime-use packet.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Marc Anthony
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Maui Moisture Strength & Anti-Breakage Agave Hair Mask
Maui Moisture Strength & Anti-Breakage Agave Hair Mask

The ultimate treatment for chemically processed and color-treated tresses.

$7.99 at Target

Photo: Maui Moisture
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner
Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner

Not only will the babassu oil in this treatment nourish dry hair, it's also an ideal ingredient for optimal scalp health.

$14.99 at Mielle Organics

Photo: Mielle Organics
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Neutrogena Triple Moisture Daily Deep Conditioner
Neutrogena Triple Moisture Daily Deep Conditioner

According to the brand's website, "olive penetrates to the center, meadowfoam seed helps moisturize the middle and sweet almond wraps the surface" of each hair strand.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Neutrogena
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Nexxus Humectress Ultimate Moisture Masque
Nexxus Humectress Ultimate Moisture Masque

This glycerine-rich formula utilizes a protein complex to bind moisture to your hair.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Nexxus
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Noughty Intense Moisture Treatment
Noughty Intense Moisture Treatment

Argan oil and shea butter: a heavy-hitting combo for ample hair nourishment.

$12.99 at Ulta

Photo: Noughty Haircare
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Pacifica Banana Love Deep Intensive Moisture Mask
Pacifica Banana Love Deep Intensive Moisture Mask

Yum! Who knew banana (along with chia and algae) could be such a sweet treat for your hair, too?

Available at Amazon

Photo: Pacifica Beauty
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Pantene Pro V 3 Minute Miracle Moisture Renewal Deep Conditioner
Pantene Pro-V 3 Minute Miracle Moisture Renewal Deep Conditioner

An extra dose of TLC for the gal on the go.

$4.99 at Target

Photo: Pantene Pro V
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | Pureology Strength Cure Superfood Treatment
Pureology Strength Cure Superfood Treatment

Goji berry extract is the star ingredient of this plant-derived treatment that promises to strengthen hair that's been put through the ringer.

$8 (for 1oz.) at Pureology

Photo: Pureology
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | SheaMoisture Green Coconut & Activated Charcoal Hair Mud
SheaMoisture Green Coconut & Activated Charcoal Hair Mud

Rebalance an oily scalp and get rid of the gunk and grime whenever you slather on this heavy-duty treatment.

$11.49 at Ulta

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Deep Conditioners Under $20 | TGIN Honey Miracle Deep Conditioner
TGIN Honey Miracle Deep Conditioner

Raw honey is a godsend for textured hair, as it restores moisture and relieves itchy scalp.

$14.99 at TGIN

Available at Amazon

Photo: Thank God It's Natural

