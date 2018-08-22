20 Under-$20 Deep Conditioners for Hair TLC on a Budget

A deep conditioner is to the hair what a mask is to the face. It looks like a luxury or add-on, but it’s actually sometimes necessary. We put our strands through a lot. Some of it is intentional, like a dye job or relaxer. And sometimes, it’s simply a by-product of our environment, such as air pollution and secondhand smoke. But regardless of the source, subjecting our hair to the extra stress means that it deserves a little extra love, too.
There are myriad factors to consider when deciding what treatment, deep conditioner or mask will work for your specific pattern or lifestyle, but for most of us, it comes down to price. And thank the beauty gawds there are options that check all of the boxes. Ahead, under-$20 deep conditioners with good word of mouth and an even better price tag.
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment
Made with Australian aloe, jojoba and sea kelp for three times the moisturizing power of your everyday conditioner.
Available at Amazon
Burt's Bees Shea & Grapefruit Deep Conditioner
Fun fact: Grapefruit extract is a safe way to give your hair a shine boost.
Available at Amazon
Cantu Intensive Repair Deep Treatment Masque
Restore elasticity and strength to damaged natural strands when you use this weekly treatment.
Available at Amazon
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Hair Smoothie
Cocoa and shea butters tackle dryness, while vitamin B5 delivers shine.
$14 at Carol's Daughter
Earth Science Olive & Avocado Deep Conditioning Hair Masque
Silk protein coats the hair shaft to protect from future damage.
Available at Amazon
EDEN BodyWorks Almond Marshmallow Split End Repair Masque
Formulated with sweet almond oil and marshmallow root extract to smooth and repair damaged strands.
$8.99 at EDEN BodyWorks
Hask Superfruit Healthy Deep Conditioner
Nutrient-rich papaya handles dryness, while mangosteen oil delivers shine and acai berry strengthens brittle hair.
$2.99 at Ulta
L'Oreal Paris EverCreme Deep Nourish Conditoner
A sulfate-free formula made specifically to be gentle on color-treated hair.
Available at Amazon
Mane 'n Tail Deep Moisturizing Conditioner
A drugstore classic that eliminates excess buildup without stripping your hair of its natural oils.
Available at Amazon
Marc Anthony Hydrating Coconut Oil & Shea Butter Deep Nourishing Conditioning Treatment
A helping of coconut oil, shea butter and biotin served in a onetime-use packet.
Available at Amazon
Maui Moisture Strength & Anti-Breakage Agave Hair Mask
The ultimate treatment for chemically processed and color-treated tresses.
$7.99 at Target
Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner
Not only will the babassu oil in this treatment nourish dry hair, it's also an ideal ingredient for optimal scalp health.
$14.99 at Mielle Organics
Neutrogena Triple Moisture Daily Deep Conditioner
According to the brand's website, "olive penetrates to the center, meadowfoam seed helps moisturize the middle and sweet almond wraps the surface" of each hair strand.
Available at Amazon
Nexxus Humectress Ultimate Moisture Masque
This glycerine-rich formula utilizes a protein complex to bind moisture to your hair.
Available at Amazon
Noughty Intense Moisture Treatment
Argan oil and shea butter: a heavy-hitting combo for ample hair nourishment.
$12.99 at Ulta
Pacifica Banana Love Deep Intensive Moisture Mask
Yum! Who knew banana (along with chia and algae) could be such a sweet treat for your hair, too?
Available at Amazon
Pantene Pro-V 3 Minute Miracle Moisture Renewal Deep Conditioner
An extra dose of TLC for the gal on the go.
$4.99 at Target
Pureology Strength Cure Superfood Treatment
Goji berry extract is the star ingredient of this plant-derived treatment that promises to strengthen hair that's been put through the ringer.
$8 (for 1oz.) at Pureology
SheaMoisture Green Coconut & Activated Charcoal Hair Mud
Rebalance an oily scalp and get rid of the gunk and grime whenever you slather on this heavy-duty treatment.
$11.49 at Ulta
TGIN Honey Miracle Deep Conditioner
Raw honey is a godsend for textured hair, as it restores moisture and relieves itchy scalp.
$14.99 at TGIN
Available at Amazon
