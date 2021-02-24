Deciem Just Dropped Its Iconic Fragrance & The Backstory Is So Emotional

If you’ve ever walked into a Deciem store and wondered how you can get that calming smell into your home too, well, you’re in luck. Today, Deciem is rolling out its Abnomaly, Shop home fragrance after years of customers asking for it. The scent has serious emotional roots. It was created by the company’s late founder, Brandon Truaxe. Abnomaly, Shop was created with Truaxe’s friend and perfumer Azzi Glasser and she’s speaking out about this passion project.

“Brandon knew that smell is a tricky sense to convey through space, especially invisibly, and briefed me to create a fragrance that could transport one directly into the world of Deciem,” she said in an interview the brand shared with STYLECASTER. “He wanted a feeling of being lifted into a comforting, cozy bubble with a touch of edginess.”

This cumulated into top notes of Black Poivre enhanced by Cypress oil, Iso E Super and chalk, warm notes of Guaicwood, Sequoia, and fresh Cedar, as well as balsamic notes of Labdanum resin, White Amber Crystals, White Musk and patchouli.

Glasser explains how a room scent has a completely different function to a skin scent. “When I composed and sculpted the formulation for Abnomaly Shop, I knew it would need to perform well in large areas,” she says. “The strength had to be at a level that permeates well into the atmosphere so it can give the emotional feeling and work its magic through diffusion in the space.”

Her favorite places to use Abnomaly, Shop are in the home entrance and the main living space, but if you’re anything like us, you’ll spray it all around your bedroom, too. Where don’t we need a little grounding? Abnomaly, Shop is available now and if it’s anything like Deciem’s other launches, is sure to sell out.