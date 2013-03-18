Deciding on Whether or Not to Cut Bangs? Take a Look at This Fringe Inspiration

Lately, it seems like everyone is cutting their locks to get bangs this spring. From the Kardashians to Leann Rimes, celebrities can’t help but get some fringe for their latest hairstyle. Bangs were a huge beauty trend on the runways for fall, so it’s no surprise that our favorite stars are making the cut. Our first lady herself, Michelle Obama, made the change in time for the Inauguration back in January, which was the ultimate sign that bangs would be a huge trend.
The best part about blunt bangs is the fact that they can be styled and customized to most face shapes (when cut properly, of course). If you’re looking for a hair change and don’t want to chop off all your locks or dye your hair to a hot pink color, blunt bangs are the way to go. For the look of bangs without the commitment, clip-in bangs are your best bet. Flip through the slideshow to get some celebrity hair inspiration for your new spring hairstyle and let us know if you’ll be making the cut below!
Kerry Washington has a great short length and these bangs give the hairstyle drama and dimension.
Leann Rimes tweeted this picture of her and her stylist with the new cut. Her honey colored hair compliments her new style and brightens her look.
Sophia Bush shows us how to wear bangs on the red carpet, pulling back the rest of the hair to keep the focus on the fringe.
Shown here with gorgeous caramel colored hair, Jessica Biel's bangs frame her face perfectly.
Fashion designer and stylist Rachel Zoe styles her bangs with a casual feel.
When Michelle Obama stepped out with blunt bangs, the nation knew it was going to be the next big hair trend.
Kourtney Kardashian snapped a quick Instagram picture after getting her new fringe, paired with loose waves.
Social media seems to be the trend after cutting your hair, evidenced by Kim Kardashian posting this picture of her fresh cut.
Kelly Rowland is glowing here with her super shiny hair and bangs at the ideal length for her face.
Lea Michele pairs her bangs with sleek, ombre tips.
