Deciding on Whether or Not to Cut Bangs? Take a Look at This Fringe Inspiration

Lately, it seems like everyone is cutting their locks to get bangs this spring. From the Kardashians to Leann Rimes, celebrities can’t help but get some fringe for their latest hairstyle. Bangs were a huge beauty trend on the runways for fall, so it’s no surprise that our favorite stars are making the cut. Our first lady herself, Michelle Obama, made the change in time for the Inauguration back in January, which was the ultimate sign that bangs would be a huge trend.

The best part about blunt bangs is the fact that they can be styled and customized to most face shapes (when cut properly, of course). If you’re looking for a hair change and don’t want to chop off all your locks or dye your hair to a hot pink color, blunt bangs are the way to go. For the look of bangs without the commitment, clip-in bangs are your best bet. Flip through the slideshow to get some celebrity hair inspiration for your new spring hairstyle and let us know if you’ll be making the cut below!