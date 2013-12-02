December Must-Haves: What You Need to Shop This Month

We can hardly believe that December is already here – pretty soon we’ll be planning our New Year’s Eve looks and beauty resolutions. But, before we get ahead of ourselves and really say goodbye to this year, it’s time to ring in December the best way we know how (and on Cyber Monday no less) with new beauty products! Since we’re officially facing the holidays and we’re sure you’re preparing to ring in the season with family and friends, that means you’ll need to look the part.
So, why not stock up on a few necessities while you’re shopping online for gifts (as we’re sure you are)? Above we’ve compiled a list of our some of our favorite new releases to hit stores this month – from Balmain’s hair care line to the lipsticks we can’t live without this holiday season. Let us know in the comments below what you’ll be adding to your shopping cart!
Get ready for a December to remember with these products.
Makeup artist Troy Surratt's new line isn't one to be ignored. This lip crayon (in blood orange) not only has a deep hue, but goes on easy and lasts long – exactly what we're looking for with our winter lip colors.
Troy Surratt Automatique Lip Crayon, $34, barneys.com
Everyone needs a reliable face wipe, and these from Noxzema not only help control oil, but also keep breakouts at bay.
Noxzema Ultimate Clear Oil Control Cleansing Cloths, $3.99, drugstore.com
These long-lasting lipsticks from Lipstick Queen have the best shades of red, nude and wine for the winter season, with just a soft hint of shimmer to attract the light in all of the right spots.
Lipstick Queen The Metal Collection, $24 each, lipstickqueen.com
If you didn't get your hands on the Urban Decay Naked3 palette, don't fret. You can still get a little bit of the Naked frenzy in their Glide-On pencils, in this gorgeous new shade to go with the neutral palette. Plus, we hear they're working hard to restock that fab palette...
Urban Decay Naked3 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencils, $16, urbandecay.com
Essie's new luxe Belugaria collection may be our favorite yet. Their glitters have just about outdone themselves with "On a Silver Platter," combining blue, silver and yellow for a fun party on your nails.
Essie On a Silver Platter, $8.50, essie.com
Just in case you want to play with some fun hair colors for your holiday parties, Bumble has come out with a spray hair chalk to make it easy (and washable).
Bumble and bumble Spray Chalk, $19, sephora.com
Revlon's new nail polish offerings come in delectable scents (fruity and floral!) and 24 fun shades to choose from, so you can enjoy the smell of your polish, instead of it giving you a headache.
Revlon Parfumerie Nail Enamel, $5.99, drugstore.com
Balmain hair care has finally arrived stateside, and we advise that you get your hands on the Silk Perfume ASAP. Infused with pure Argan oil and a to-die-for scent, this product not only gives you sexy smelling hair, but healthy strands to boot.
Balmain Silk Perfume, $35, wonderlandbeautyparlor.com