December Must-Haves You Need to Add to Your Shopping List

With Thanksgiving behind us, the final month of the year is officially in full swing. While we may be ready for 2015 already, we’ve been glamorous all year long, so there’s definitely no stopping now. December is our last chance to showcase our look for the year, and you know we’re going out in style.
Whether they just hit the shelves or they’re cult favorites, there’s a handful of beauty products that you can’t end off the year without. For all the holiday parties you’ll be attending this month, we’ve complied a list of everything you’ll need to best show your holiday spirit. So, check out our slideshow above and let us know in the comments below what your must-haves for December are!
A twist on everyone’s favorite fragrance, Flowerbomb Snowflake, is the limited edition scent you need this month. With notes of jasmine and orchid, this perfume releases a profusion of flowers that has the power to make everything seem more positive.
(Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Snowflake, $120, Sephora.com)
You can't celebrate the holiday season without rocking some glitz on your nails. 'I'll Tinsel You In' from Gwen Stefani's Holiday Nail Lacquer Collection by OPI is the perfect confetti polish for any party.
(Gwen Stefani Holiday Nail Lacquer "I'll Tinsel You In," $9.50, Ulta.com)
Only available for four days starting November 28 and limited edition in stores and online beginning December 26, you've got to get your hands on Tom Ford's Lips & Boys Lipsticks while you can. We especially love these shades of plum for December, but there are tons of other colors to choose from as well.
(Tom Ford Lips & Boys lipsticks, $32, Tomford.com)
During holiday parties, the last thing we want is a makeup meltdown. This setting spray is a must for locking your look into place – plus, it'll give us back a little moisture that the cold weather has taken from us!
(Model in a Bottle Original Setting Spray, $18, Modelinabottle.com)
No matter the hair look you want to create this holiday season, this curling wand set has got you covered. With five interchangable wands, the hairstyles are endless!
(NuMe Lustrum, $299, NuMe.com)
Armed with both gorgeous metallic and matte shadows, this new eyeshadow palette from Smashbox will create all of your favorite party looks.
(Smashbox ‘On The Rocks’ Photo Op Shadow Palette, $29, Nordstrom.com)
Since the holiday season is a time of shimmering eyes, it's important that they stay put. This eyeshadow primer is a must for mastering holiday glam.
(Too Faced Shadow Insurance, $20, Sephora.com)
By now, our summer tans are long gone and we find ourselves seriously missing that glow. To bring your skin back to life, apply this highlighter to the tops of your cheekbones, down the bridge of your nose, above your lips on your cupid's bow, on your brow bone, and by the inner tearduct of your eye to liven things up!
(MAC 'Soft and Gentle' Mineralize Skinfinish, $32, MACcosmetics.com)
December is notorious for drying us out. Whether the winter weather has effected your hair or your nails, this oil works to combat dryness, deeply moisturize, and prevent breakage or shedding.
(Earth's Nectar Mint Leaves Scalp Oil, $18.50, Sephora.com)
With a blend of aloe vera, chamomile, cucumber, and vitamin E, these makeup remover wipes will take off all of your holiday makeup, in the most natural and gentle way.
(Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes, $12, Sephora.com)