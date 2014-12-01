December Must-Haves You Need to Add to Your Shopping List

With Thanksgiving behind us, the final month of the year is officially in full swing. While we may be ready for 2015 already, we’ve been glamorous all year long, so there’s definitely no stopping now. December is our last chance to showcase our look for the year, and you know we’re going out in style.

Whether they just hit the shelves or they’re cult favorites, there’s a handful of beauty products that you can’t end off the year without. For all the holiday parties you’ll be attending this month, we’ve complied a list of everything you’ll need to best show your holiday spirit. So, check out our slideshow above and let us know in the comments below what your must-haves for December are!

More From Beauty High:

8 Beauty Editors Share Their Travel Must-Haves

6 Fragrances That Reinvent The Old Classics

Gift Guide: Must-Haves For the Product-Obsessed Girl