December Agenda: 30 Things We’re Loving This Month

Somehow it is already December, and although Thanksgiving (and glorious turkey-eating) has already flown past us, it’s time to really settle into the holiday season. Holiday shopping crunch-time is upon us, so while we’re listening to Christmas music on repeat, enjoying the snow and then getting sick of the snow in one fell swoop, we’re hoping to get a lot of stuff crossed off of our to-do lists.
Above is what is on our own agendas for the month – maybe we’ll inspire your personal agendas, or at least get you thinking about your own plans for the coming month. Let us know what you’re looking forward to for December in the comments section below!
Learn how to just let my brows fill in: The bolder brow look is clearly
sticking around, and considering I'm a blonde it takes some work for me
to have a "statement brow." It's time for me to stop tweezing every hair
and to just let them grow for a little while. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Learn how to do a fishtail braid: I've written about them and envied many, it's time I learn how. -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Play with blush: I have naturally rosy cheeks, so when I wear blush I
tend to not let it show too much. But, since the flushed cheek was a
major trend on the runway, it's time to let my natural flush shine (with
just a bit of help from the product world). - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Create an organization system: My apartment has no closets and after my cheap garment rack broke, sending my clothes everywhere, I need to find a good way to organize everything. I'm waiting for this garment rack to arrive from Amazon, hopefully it holds up! -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Lay by the beach all day in Puerto Rico: I've been counting down the
days until my holiday vacation, but don't you worry – I'll be using
plenty of SPF. My favorite is La Roche Posay Anthelios SPF 50. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Take a walk through Central Park: I moved here in August and have yet to venture to Central Park. It just seems like a movie scene if it's cold and snowing and I'm walking through in my favorite wool coat. -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Wear a dark lipstick: I have yet to wear a dark wine-colored lipstick, and this is definitely the month to do so! (Kat Von D Lipstick in Homegirl, $19, sephora.com) -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Wear an all-over sequin dress: For some reason I've fallen in love with anything sequined and sparkly, but it didn't seem right to wear a sequin dress in November. This one is gorgeous but also acceptable for events that aren't New Years Eve. (Express One Sleeve Sequin Dress, $98, express.com) -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Head to Broadway: Nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than seeing "Elf" on stage. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty HIgh JTM
Get a massage: I've never had a massage and after working so hard I think I deserve one! -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Indulge in a body butter: My skin gets dry and itchy in the winter but I'm excited to massage a good body butter all over my skin. (Soap & Glory The Righteous Body Butter, $18, sephora.com) -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Invest in a new wool coat: The mustard-colored one I wear now I've had for years. While I still love it, it's time to invest in a new favorite. (Zara Cape Zip Coat, $199, zara.com) - Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Buy a puppy: Okay, I may not really let myself get a puppy in December,
but I'll certainly narrow down my lists of breeds that I want. Right
now, it's anything that I can fit in a bag and take with my on the
subway. But, the Goldendoodle is tugging on my heartstrings at the
moment, so that theory may go out the window... - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Learning Hanukah nail art: In spirit of the holiday, instead of just
donning some blue and silver (or white) nail polish it's about time I
learned how to paint a dreidel or two on my nails. It may be a little
bit "young" but hey, isn't that what this season is all about? - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
See "Les Miserables": Although I may have my doubts about Anne Hathaway
as as Fantine, I cannot wait to see this movie. - Rachel Adler, Beauty
High Beauty Director
Start wearing colored eyeliner: I never switch it up when it comes to my
daytime makeup look – black liner and mascara can get boring after
awhile. That's why I'm loving the colored eyeliner trend, because it
makes people look twice (no one expects a dash of blue in the middle of
the day) and it really brightens up your look. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Dye my hair Rose Gold: It may be a little early, but I'm a beauty editor
and I do everything on a strange, edit calendar basis. I fell in love
with the rose gold extensions I saw placed in hair at the Peter Som
Spring 2013 show, so I have to try it out for myself (I'll report back
of course). - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Use a Magic Wand: With new, shorter hair, I'm going to experiment with some new kinds of texture. My curling wand is about to put on some serious mileage. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
Decorate: I've been collecting inspiration images to finish decorating
my rooms for weeks now (beauty stores and vintage boutiques are the best
for this) and it's about time that I just finished already. Do you like
this hanging vintage mirror ideas as much as I do? - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Make the Cut: It's not the first time I'll have had a bob, but after having long hair for two years and killing my ends with ombre, a short hairdo like the "lob" is the perfect way to make my hair healthy and stay on trend. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
Cook a Christmas feast: This will be my first Christmas away from my family and I want to cook a massive and delicious feast for my roommates and I, paired with several bottles of wine. -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Clean Out the Closet: This is the ideal time of year to get rid of any items of clothing that haven't seen the light of day since 2009 and donate them to those who need extra clothes in the winter. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: I'll be watching this show at 8 pm and signing up for a gym membership at about 8:03 pm. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
Baking Holiday Treats: I will be learning how to make these red velvet cheesecake brownies (I understand if you need to take a minute after reading that description) and I'm determined to have mine look like this picture. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
Experimenting with Eyeshadows: My makeup cabinet is filled to the brim with eyeshadow palettes, but I really only use them if I'm heading out at night or going to an event. The goal is to perfect the daytime eyeshadow look. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
Listen on Repeat: Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" album is going to be playing on repeat throughout the month. Christmas music will occasionally have a guest appearance, but my iTunes will have a healthy amount of Alicia on the "Recently Played" list. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
Test out Sally Hansen: Sally Hansen's new gel strips may finally be the product that gets me to have a love-love relationship with gel manicures. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
Gossip Girl to end: While I've been a fan since the beginning, I'm tired of the repeated drama. This show just needs to end so I can move on! -Danielle Emig, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Spoil myself with body scrubs: Even though it's winter and I'm all
bundled up, my skin gets so dry due to the cold hair and dry indoor
heating. I may pile on the moisturizers, but it's nice to go to a spa
every now and again and get a full body scrub – it's like a luxury
exfoliator – and your skin will thank you later. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Read "Agenda 21": During vacation time, I'll be reading through this novel about America without a republic, president, or freedom. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High JTM
