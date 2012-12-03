December Agenda: 30 Things We’re Loving This Month

Somehow it is already December, and although Thanksgiving (and glorious turkey-eating) has already flown past us, it’s time to really settle into the holiday season. Holiday shopping crunch-time is upon us, so while we’re listening to Christmas music on repeat, enjoying the snow and then getting sick of the snow in one fell swoop, we’re hoping to get a lot of stuff crossed off of our to-do lists.

Above is what is on our own agendas for the month – maybe we’ll inspire your personal agendas, or at least get you thinking about your own plans for the coming month. Let us know what you’re looking forward to for December in the comments section below!