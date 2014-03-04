StyleCaster
Tuesday’s #NailCall: Hand Painted Decals and Tons of Glitter

Ashley Okwuosa
Glitter polish, metallic paints and hand painted decals have taken over nail art. Embellishments are a great way to give your manicure some originality, and our favorite ladies of Instagram have all added something special to their nails. Their creativity is constantly inspiring our own manicures.

We love the unique designs we’ve seen on our Instagram newsfeed this week, and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites in the slideshow above.  Take a look at the nail art above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

You have to see the nails from this week's #NailCall! 

@Sabzmasih's spring-inspired mani is a great way to take our mind off the frigid temperatures we're currently experiencing. 

@Chloecouturefashions manicure proves that every girl needs a little Chanel in her life.

@Nananailpolish gave her uber cool mani a cute finishing touch by adding some bows. We can't wait to try this out! 

@Lissamel9's9 psychedelic manicure is definitely one of our favorites this week. 

We love how @Christenecarr accented her two-toned polish with some fun black and white specks. 

We're green with envy for @Nailartbysig's glittery nails.

We're definitely trying this one out. @Theglitteryblog makes working out look fun by matching her nail art to her sneakers. 

A simple nail that makes a statement, We love @Fashcindotcom's elegant creation. 

