Tuesday’s #NailCall: Hand Painted Decals and Tons of Glitter

Glitter polish, metallic paints and hand painted decals have taken over nail art. Embellishments are a great way to give your manicure some originality, and our favorite ladies of Instagram have all added something special to their nails. Their creativity is constantly inspiring our own manicures.

We love the unique designs we’ve seen on our Instagram newsfeed this week, and we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites in the slideshow above. Take a look at the nail art above, then submit your best work by tagging us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on our site next week!

