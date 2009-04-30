Debra Messing’s Tribeca Glam

Debra Messing looks glamorous and

beautiful with her soft waves.

Photo: RD/Dziekan/Retna Digital

I worked with the fabulous Debra Messing all last week for the Tribeca Film Festival and let me tell you we had so much fun! For the premiere of Woody Allen’s new film, “Whatever Works,” we decided to go for classic Hollywood glamour.

Usually when I work with an actress, I don’t go in with a clear idea of what I want to do. I want to be flexible. It all depends on the clothes, the accessories, the jewelry — the overall look that the actress is going for. With Debra, she has impeccable taste. She’s a fashion girl and that night she was wearing a gorge siren red dress by Donna Karan.

With a strong dress like this, it wouldn’t look as good if I had put Debra’s hair up, it would look too undone. I thought soft, sexy waves would look very glamorous and complement the dress. I put a center part in her hair, then used the Nalu Waver to create the classic waves. I used Tame It Shine Lotion to add that delicious shine and get rid of flyaways.

Doesn’t she look stunning?

Remember, Beauty is Individual.

As a celebrity hairstylist, I often receive samples of new products directly from beauty brands to test out. Any product I mention in this blog is one that I’ve tested out myself, in accordance with Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge.