Debra Messing’s Swept-Back Blowout

Debra Messing at the WET Love Benefit

Photo: Charles Eshelman/WireImage.com

We always think about charity and giving back, don’t we? Debra Messing is no different than you!! I had the pleasure of styling her hair recently for WET Love Benefit. She looked amazing in a sexy dress. So gorg!!!

We wanted her hair to look big, brushed-back and voluminous and to evoke a sexy modern sensibility. I used tons of Build It Blow Drying Agent at the root to create sexy, designed hair, then blew it out while brushing her hair backwards to get that swept-back shape. Check it out!

