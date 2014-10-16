Beauty Buzz: Debra Messing’s Skin Secret, 30 Ways to Update Your Manicure, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Debra Messing’s got a killer tip for waking up your skin, and you can DIY the trick tomorrow morning. [Daily Makeover]

2. The way you line your eyes can make a big difference. Have you been doing it wrong? [The Beauty Department]

3. This woman uses kitchen scissors to cut her own bangs. The rest of her beauty routine is equally as interesting. [The Cut]

4. Looking to update your manicure? Here are 30 new takes on the French! [Lipstick]

5. Finally! A guideline for how to layer your skin care products. [Teen Vogue]