Deborah Lippmann’s NYFW Photo Diary: A Day in the Life

Manicurist to the stars Deborah Lippmann is used to a busy schedule — and that clearly doesn’t change when “fashion month” rolls around. Lippmann knows what it takes to get through the never-ending days (and nights) and we’re always in awe of the creative nails she whips up for shows like Kate Spade and Narciso Rodriguez.
She snapped photos of the moments (and products) that get her through a typical day at fashion week. Click through the slideshow above to see what it takes and remember to follow her on twitter @deborahlippmann to catch the rest of the NYFW whirlwind!
Custom shade for Kate Spade: Two parts Amazing Grace, one part On the Beach, one part Yellow Brick Road = one delectable Kate Spade Gingham Mint Green.
Coffee Bean: Desperately needed daily! And I know where all of the Coffee Bean locations are in the city!
Deborah's Fashion Muses: Me with two of fashion's latest muses. (Sarah Sophie Flicker and Michelle Violy Harper)
What's In My Bag: Sugar Blues, Kate Spade sunglasses, iPad, my lipstick in Under a Spell and Daily WWD.
Nail Ring: I have all of my shades represented on this nail ring so that I can easily show the finished color to designers and stylists. Every time I pull out the ring people want to grab it and PLAY!
Spanx: Hmmm. So bloated – do I need one or two pairs of Spanx?
Tower of towels: It seems like I am constantly doing laundry. This tower of towels are freshly laundered after one day of shows.
Mophie: Can't get through a day without my trusty Mophie iPhone battery charger -- let alone a New York fashion week day! (because every day is at least 48 hours long!)
After the After Party: Grabbed a late night bite with friends from out of town and met 94-year-old Harry who was dining alone. Wound up walking him home and making a dinner date for next week. I happen to love New York!