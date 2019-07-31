Deborah Lippmann’s New Nail Shades Have Us Excited for Fall

I’m not sure exactly what it says about me, but in the summer I crave wearing more autumnal nail colors and in the fall and winter I want bright summer shades. Maybe I just want what I can’t have when it comes to the weather. Deborah Lippmann basically just made all my dreams come true by launching her fall 2019 nail polish collection in August. And it’s actually more like two collections with two different but equally as fall-ready themes. The best of both worlds? I think so.

The hero line here is called The Wild Life. It’s described as “rustic, nomad and rugged.” As always with Deborah Lippmann polishes, the shades are 7-free, meaning they’re made without toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, DBP, xylene and diethyhexyl adipate. What they do have are ingredients such as evening primrose, keratin and biotin for shine and nail health. From left, you’ve got Been Around the World (a full-coverage fawn crème), Fight the Power (a full-coverage deep viridian green crème ), Spill the Wine (a full-coverage berry wine crème ) and Rule Breaker (a medium-coverage purple with holographic shimmer).

The next collection is called Natural Mystic. It’s limited-edition and has a Halloween-like vibe but in a chic way, of course. (Halloween is my favorite holiday). It’s a six-piece set featuring all violet shades with a celestial spin. You get all colors in the value set, which includes: Skinny Dippin’ (a full-coverage heather crème), Out of the Shadows (a full-coverage blue-gray crème), Dim the Lights (a full-coverage blue-violet with holographic shimmer), Break Free (a full-coverage eggplant crème), How High the Moon (a full-coverage magenta crème) and Bright Lights (a full-coverage light fuchsia crème).

The Wild Life collection retails for $20 each, and the Natural Mystic set for $36, both now on the Deborah Lippmann website, as well as other major retailers.

