The Lip Color We’ve Been Dreaming Of: Deborah Lippmann Expands Lipstick Line

Today, squeals of happiness can be heard coming from our beauty office. Deborah Lippmann, one of our all-time favorites in the nail biz, announced that she’ll be expanding her lipstick line this holiday season. The new products will be part of lips-and-tips sets, including coordinating shades of lipstick and nail polish. We’ll give you a minute to tweet about your excitement.

Much like Emma Stone ruling red carpets (what did we do before praising her?) and the nail art craze (do you remember the last time you painted your nails one color?), Deborah Lippmann’s lipstick is sure to quickly become a mainstay in our makeup bags, making us forget what we ever did before donning her shades. The fall collection has two lipstick and nail polish combinations, meant to help us get the “matchy-matchy” look that we all love right now, with one set called Love Notes (above) featuring a sheer red color, and the other called My Touch, My Kiss, which is a sheer mauve and nude color duo.



“It was important for me to create a lipstick that was creamy, shiny, and easy to use—just like my polishes”, says Lippmann. As tested and true Deborah fanatics, we couldn’t be more excited that our favorite polish option will translate into our favorite lip color option (and we want the holidays to hurry up and get here).

[Style]