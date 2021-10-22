The 4-in-1 Skincare Tool Debby Ryan Uses to Help Keep Breakouts at Bay

Debby Ryan has been on TV since she was literally 13 years old so she knows a thing or two about looking good on camera. Over the years, she’s picked up beauty tips and tricks from the pros and even some famous friends. In a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Ryan reveals her skincare routine, which includes some of my favorite products, too. “It’s about rituals and not miracles, gratitude and letting go of resentment, drinking a lot of water and staying hydrated, getting a lot of sleep and finding what works for you,” she says. Well, plus a few genius skincare tools.

The actor opens the video wearing a Starface Hydro-Stars Acne Patch ($14.99 at Target), which she says are fun to wear out IRL, too. When she takes off the patch, she cleanses with the Is Clinical Cleansing Complex ($44 at Dermstore), which is great for acne-prone skin. “My face just really freaked out actually later in my teens,” she says. “You know, when you’re a teenager, it’s spotty and then I was wearing makeup and under lights and I decided to educate myself as much as possible on what worked for me. And it’s so different for everyone.”

Next, she applies the L’Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum ($21.49 at Amazon). This dark spot-reducing serum is a great base for the next two tools she uses: a gua sha tool and the SolaWave Red Light Wand.

Ryan says Aubrey Plaza got her into the SolaWave while they were filming a movie together in Italy. Ryan likes using the wand to depuff but it’s actually doing much more than that. The 4-in-1 skincare tool delivers microcurrent, red light therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth. I like to use it for 10 minutes a day to help keep breakouts at bay, especially around my period. Red light therapy can help promote healing and decrease the visibility of acne scarring. I find that it especially reduces the inflammation around a breakout.

When she’s done with her tools, Ryan applies the Youth To The People Dream Eye Cream ($48 at Sephora). To lock in moisture under her eyes, she pops on the Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks ($25 at Dieux Skin), which she loves because they’re reusable and “won’t end up in a landfill.” While they’re on, she depuffs the skin with a Sundree Cooling Facial Globe ($14 at Sundree). Then, she takes Tatcha The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer ($68 at Amazon) and warms it up in her hands before applying to her face.

Ryan is getting to makeup now but she admits she doesn’t like to wear a lot of foundation, probably because she had to for work from a young age. She likes the “blurring” power of Josh Rosebrook Nutrient Day Cream with SPF 30 ($85 at Ulta), instead. Then, for that pushed-up, soap-brow look, she takes a travel toothbrush and uses it to apply Got 2B Glued Spiking Glue ($4.97 at Amazon) to her brows. So smart and so affordable!

“I’m not into full coverage. I like it looking like skin,” Ryan says about her everyday glam. “I like seeing some freckles and some redness and some imperfections. So I’ll use a foundation that sort of is like sheer.” Her favorite is Chanel Ultra Le Teint Velvet Foundation ($50 at Nordstrom), which she spot applies under her eyes and around any redness. To “bring dimension” to her skin, she lightly contours and then applies the Lush Feeling Younger skin tint as a dewy highlighter.

Ryan always has epic lashes so I was excited to see she uses the affordable L’Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara ($5.99 at Amazon). Interestingly, she uses the Deep Burgundy hue. To add moisture to her lips, she applies the Make Beauty Pink Matter Multi-Balm ($24 at Make Beauty), which is so pretty on the high points of the face, too. And that’s it for her everyday makeup. But, she notes, her husband is an “international rock star” and has a show so she needs to add a little drama to her makeup.

“Even with the smokey eye, I start at the edge of the colored part of my eye,” she explains. “I will smudge a little bit of brown or whatever eyeliner and then I’ll sort of blow it out.” This gives the look a more smudged, lived-in vibe. She especially likes using the Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner ($28 ay Violet Grey) for this. To brighten under her eyes, she applies a little Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer ($38 at Nordstrom).

While she doesn’t need much highlighter for her husband’s shows since she’s dancing the entire time, Ryan loves the Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick because “it has some pink in it and catches the light in a really pretty way.”

For her lips, Ryan just uses liner smudged onto her lips. She loves the Victoria Beckham Lip Definer ($26 at Violet Grey), a super creamy formula that actually stays put. Then, to add a little sparkle for a night out, she grabs Kiss Ever EZ Lash Adhesive ($2.98 at Amazon) and sticks Swarovski crystals under her eyes. “Depending on how close you’ve put it to the lash line, it can look like you sort of are crying, which very heavenly bodies, very sort of like visible tear,” she says.

To finish her nighttime look, she pulls her hair back and secures it with a chic Kristin Ess Full Size French Pin ($10 at Target). No doubt, this won’t last through hours of dancing but she likes to “start out with my hair polished.” Be right back, going to copy every part of Ryan’s cool-girl routine.