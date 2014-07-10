Debby Ryan Used Sugar-Free Grape Kool Aid to Get Purple Hair

Disney darling Debby Ryan has been making a name for herself as one to watch on the red carpet recently. What’s even more exciting for us, though, is that she’s quite keen on taking beauty risks and sharing them on Instagram. Back in May, Ryan shared a picture of brand new platinum hair (a change from her copper red hair) on her page, and today, she shared her new purple tips via the same social media outlet.

Captioning her photo, “well kids, sometimes in life we have a week or three where people can’t tell us we’re wrong when we just want our outsides to match our insides and maybe we’re a little weird inside so we boil sugar free grape kool-aid and stick our head in it and die our hair lavender and that, evidently, is the fun in being twenty one according to the small book of debby,” we’re pretty excited about the fact that Ryan opted for the DIY route rather than heading to the salon for a professional dose of lavender.

MORE: Nicole Richie’s Blue Hair Makes a Comeback: Will She Keep It This Time?

Another Instagram from two weeks back shows Ryan with purple palms and the caption reads, “sometimes, yeah, my house is a hair salon. #amateurs.” It’s unclear whether this was her first attempt or an attempt on a friend, but either way, though she may be an amateur, the girl is making herself a pro at Kool Aid hair coloring. Pinterest would be proud, and while she may have taken an unconventional route, it’s clear that this is only the beginning of celebrities going for purple hair.