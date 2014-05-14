StyleCaster
News: Disney’s Debby Ryan Goes Bleach Blonde; What to Wear With Pink Lipstick

Rachel Krause
Photo: debbyryan/Instagram

20-year-old Disney star Debby Ryan has dyed her signature strawberry blonde hair a bleached-out platinum shade. She documented the change on—where else?—Instagram. [People]

Some brides-to-be are getting so serious about engagement selfies that they’re undergoing plastic surgery for their hands for the perfect ring photo. [Elle]

Wondering what other makeup to wear to complement your pink lipstick? This is the definitive guide to the rest of your face, no matter which shade you choose. [Beauty High]

In honor of Lena Dunham‘s 28th birthday, here are her most memorable beauty moments. [InStyle]

