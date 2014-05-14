Beauty Buzz: Debby Ryan Goes Platinum Blonde, Angelina Jolie Has Makeup Meltdown, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Disney Channel actress Debby Ryan changed up her signature red hair by going platinum and you need to see what she looks like. (Spoiler: Amazing.) [People Style Watch]

2. Angelina Jolie had a major makeup malfunction on the red carpet. Here’s how to avoid this in real life. [Daily Makeover]

3. Need to get ready for bikini season fast? This bootcamp is just what you need. [Grazia Daily]

4. In weirdest beauty tricks people have tried, Diane Keaton tried to reshape her nose with a clothespin. Yes, really. [Huffington Post]

5. Here’s everything you need to know about cream blushes. [Byrdie]