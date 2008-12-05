Debbi Wild, Fragrance & Lifestyle Director of Jo Malone, gives us the eight beauty products she absolutely can’t live without. Keep reading for her take on what makes these items so special, and then simply click to buy.

1. “I adore Jo Malone Grapefruit Cologne (in the portable 30ml size). I use this fresh, effervescent scent every morning.” Jo Malone grapefruit cologne, $100, at saksfifthavenue.com



2. “Crème de la Mer Eye Concentrate softens fine lines and I often mix a little with my concealer for a finished look.” La Mer eye concentrate, $165, at cremedelamer.com



3. “Darphin Aromatic Renewing Balm keeps my skin hydrated especially while on a long haul flights and works equally well on my cuticles.” Darphin Aromatic Renewing Balm, $80, at darphin.com



4. “Bobbi Brown Concealer goes on so smoothly and does not sit in the creases of my eyes. It helps me look well rested and fresh everyday.” Bobbi Brown creamy concealor kit, $32, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com



5. “Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler is a must-have to lift my short lashes.” Shu Uemura eyelash curler, $19, at shuuemura-usa.com



6. “Clinique Naturally Glossy Mascara dresses my eyelashes in a soft natural way.” Clinique naturally glossy mascara, $14, at clinique.com



7. “MAC Lipglass in Cherry Blossom gives my lips a subtle pink sheen, is not gooey and stays on forever!” MAC tinted lipglass, $14, at maccosmetics.com



8. “Bobbi Brown Blush in Tan or Rose gives my cheeks a lovely, rosy glow.” Bobbi Brown blush, $22, at bobbibrowncosmetics.com

