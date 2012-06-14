Dear Wesley: How Can I Keep a Ponytail Sleek All Day?

Dear Wesley,

What’s the best way to keep a ponytail sleek and frizz-free all day long?

xoxo,

Ashley

Depends on what kind of sleek you are going for. If you want a nice shiny wet look gel is the best way! TIGI Head Shrink is my favorite gel to use in this case. Once you pull your hair into a ponytail, fill your hand with about a half-dollar size amount of gel and apply to the hair line and slick down those frizzy bits! To really seal the deal you can apply some hairspray and make sure it doesn’t go anywhere, Redken’s Forceful 23 is my favorite strong hold hair spray. If you want less of a wet look, trying using a cream that has hold to it, Bumble and Bumble makes a great Grooming Cream that I think should do the trick.

Hope this helps you along the way this summer!

Hairstylist Wesley O’Meara of The Wall Group will be answering your hair questions regularly here at Beauty High, so submit any pressing tress issues to experience@stylecaster.com with the subject: Dear Wesley. You can also tweet @Wessles for all of your daily hair needs. Wesley is known for his innovation and fearless approach to the craft — he has been on a whirlwind rise for the past couple of years. Entirely self-taught, he is known for his ability to make any challenge look effortless, and his cheerful, energetic personality makes him a favorite on-set, where he exudes his love for the collaborative creative process. Wesley’s clients include Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloe Sevigny, and Uma Thurman. His editorial work can be found in the pages of Vogue, Interview, i-D, V magazine, and many more.

[Image via Istock.com]