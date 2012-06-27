Dear Wesley: What Hair Product Should I Always Keep in My Bag?

Dear Wesley,

What is your best hair go-to to stick in your bag when you’re on the move?

xoxo,

Kaitlin

I love this question! I think the best thing to carry with you when you’re on the go is hair powder! This stuff is fantastic for many reasons. First, it is great to absorb oil and give the hair texture that helps combats frizz. It is amazing! Second, it gives the hair body which is something you really need in this weather! It is a great way to take you from your desk to meeting up with friends. Try using Klorane’s Gentle Dry Shampoo Powder. It comes in travel sizes, too!

Hope this gives you an idea of products to try this summer!

Hairstylist Wesley O’Meara of The Wall Group will be answering your hair questions regularly here at Beauty High, so submit any pressing tress issues to experience@stylecaster.com with the subject: Dear Wesley. You can also tweet @Wessles for all of your daily hair needs. Wesley is known for his innovation and fearless approach to the craft — he has been on a whirlwind rise for the past couple of years. Entirely self-taught, he is known for his ability to make any challenge look effortless, and his cheerful, energetic personality makes him a favorite on-set, where he exudes his love for the collaborative creative process. Wesley’s clients include Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloe Sevigny, and Uma Thurman. His editorial work can be found in the pages of Vogue, Interview, i-D, V magazine, and many more.

[Image via Istock.com]