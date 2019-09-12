Neiman Marcus Can’t Keep This Dear Dahlia Lipstick In Stock

If you’re not familiar with Dear Dahlia yet, you’re about to be. The two-year-old Korean beauty brand is already becoming a favorite among those who like their makeup vegan and cruelty-free, as well as ultra-pigmented and packed with skin-loving ingredients. That might be why Dear Dahlia lipstick keeps selling out at Neiman Marcus. Or, it could be the chic-as-hell packaging and the super-wearable colors. But don’t worry—they’re not all sold out and Neiman Marcus restocks pretty much all the time.

Right now the most popular Dear Dahlia lipstick, at least on the Neiman Marcus site, is the Lip Paradise Intense Satin formula. Rice bran wax and other plant-based ingredients keep this lippie smooth and creamy, with a satin finish. It’s also infused with antioxidants, as well as enriched with organic ingredients such as argan oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and cacao seed butter.

There are 10 natural and pink hues, though one (Kate) is currently out of stock. Below, some other gorgeous shades to shop before they’re gone again.

Dear Dahlia Lip Paradise Intense Satin in Lucy

A peachy nude.

$34 at Neiman Marcus

Dear Dahlia Lip Paradise Intense Satin in Bella

A bright coral.

$34 at Neiman Marcus

Dear Dahlia Lip Paradise Intense Satin in Adele

A pink-nude.

$34 at Neiman Marcus

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.