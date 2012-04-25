Dear Wesley,

What’s the deal with dry shampoo? Is it good for your hair and how am I supposed to use it?!

xoxo

Rachel

Dry shampoo is GREAT and one of my favorite products that I use on clients almost every day! It absorbs oil in between shampoos and is a great way to get some more time out of your blowout. I think it isn’t bad or good for the hair. I recommend it to clients because over washing the hair can be harsh on your scalp. There are a few different types of dry shampoo you can use.

Kloraine makes a great one that is in powder form and Oribe Dry Texture spray has one in powder now. Both are great for giving the hair a little extra body and a quick little way to liven up limp hair. To use it, spray at the root section by section and then massage your scalp with your finger tips. If you are using any dry shampoo that comes in powder form, I suggest shaking the hair out to remove any excess powder that can be visible.

Hairstylist Wesley O’Meara of The Wall Group will be answering your hair questions regularly here at Beauty High, so submit any pressing tress issues to experience@stylecaster.com with the subject: Dear Wesley. You can also tweet @Wessles for all of your daily hair needs. Wesley is known for his innovation and fearless approach to the craft — he has been on a whirlwind rise for the past couple of years. Entirely self-taught, he is known for his ability to make any challenge look effortless, and his cheerful, energetic personality makes him a favorite on-set, where he exudes his love for the collaborative creative process. Wesley’s clients include Sarah Jessica Parker, Chloe Sevigny, and Uma Thurman. His editorial work can be found in the pages of Vogue, Interview, i-D, V magazine, and many more.

image via istock