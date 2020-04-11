De-tangling Flexi Brushes That Won’t Break Your Hair

Using the right hairbrush may seem like a lesser concern when it comes to hair health, but it’s actually pretty important to consider. We expect our brushes, to smooth, soften and untangle without causing further breakage or split ends, but many de-tangling brushes can actually do more harm than good. We all know that brushing our hair with any old brush when it’s wet post-shampoo-session is a major beauty no-no, but let’s face it, sometimes you come out of the shower when heaps of unruly snarls. Something has to be done if you don’t want your hair to dry out looking like a legitimate bird’s nest.

Fortunately, brushes designed specifically for detangling wet or dry hair exist—and they won’t break your hair or exacerbate existing damage for blech or abusing your favorite heat styling tools. Many of these brushes are designed with flexible grips and ventilated bases in order to allow your strands to stay fully intact and, of course, totally tangle-free. Others are designed with boar bristles to enhance shine and disperse natural oils for a healthier mane. Regardless of your preference, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite de-tangling brushes that will leave your hair free of knots.

1. BESTOOL Detangler Brush

This vented detangler brush gently and painlessly combats tough-to-tackle knots and snarls without breaking your hair off in the process. You can use it with dry or wet strands, and it’s a great option for curly, wavy and natural hair types as well. It also features eight different movable comb arms, allowing you to de-tangle vertically or horizontally.

2. Osensia Flexi Brush

This gentle flexi brush combs through knots and tangles without causing pain or breakage. It features both natural boar and nylon bristles to combat frizz, boost shine and restore hydration to lifeless locks. You can also use this brush on both dry or wet hair without having to worry about causing split ends.

3. Ineffable Care Detangling Brush

This natural boar bristle brush set is designed to boost hair health by stimulating circulation as you brush and even dispersing oils through your locks. It also features a vented back and curved shape for blow-drying. This shape also helps hair dry quicker without the use of a hairdryer as well.