8 Products That Will Help De-Puff Your Eyes After a Long Night

We’ve all been there: You went out for happy hour and stayed out a little too late…Oh, and you have a meeting in the morning. You wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and staring back at you are two gigantic dark, puffy circles greeting you under your eyes.
In this moment, you feel like it’s the end of the world and you’re just imagining all the concealer you’re going to need. While, yes, that will take care of the darkness, what about getting rid of the puffiness?! No worries, there are some products out there that will help de-puff your eyes in an instant (and will also help you avoid getting puffy in the future).
Click through the slideshow above and find your perfect de-puffing match!
More From Beauty High:
5 Things to Know About Virtual Dermatologists
The Best Water Temperatures For Your Beauty Routine
10 Genius Tricks to Get Dewy Skin
This package of four all-in-one, deep conditioning sheet masks helps to hydrate, depuff, and treat fine lines in the delicate eye area. These under eye treatments are made of 100 percent natural wood-pulp fiber, which allows pores to fully absorb essential nutrients and nourishing ingredients for the ultimate source of hydration. Aside from providing hydration, it also reduces the look of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines.
(Karuna Renewal+ Eye Mask; $36 at sephora.com)
This metal roller ball gently distributes lymphatic build-up from underneath the eyes to help alleviate under eye puffiness and dark circles. It revitalizes, smoothes, and brightens the eye area with caffeine, sodium hyaluronate, advanced peptides, witch hazel, and the FAB Antioxidant Booster.
(First Aid Beauty Detox Eye Roller; $24 at sephora.com)
If wrinkles, fine lines, and under eye puffiness are your issues, meet your new holy grail. This powerful treatment instantly tightens, firms, and smooths the under eye area for seriously younger-looking skin. Just dab on a little product wherever you're looking to treat and watch as your under eye area looks better by the second. You can even apply makeup over it.
(Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye; $38 at sephora.com)
This under eye treatment works to erase dark circles, de-puff, and brighten your under eye area. While there are instant results, you'll also get serious, long-term skincare benefits to the orbital eye area as well. Its unique stainless steel cool tip delivers micro-stimulation, which helps to flawlessly blend the product into your skin.
(First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy; $36 at sephora.com)
If you're looking to treat tired, puffy under eyes quickly, try out this De-puffing Eye Mask by Korres. Containing calming cucumber, your under eye area will be calmed, refreshed, and moisturized instantly. Your skin will also be treated further with its mix of anti-inflammatory chamomile, de-stressing ginkgo biloba, and hyaluronic acid.
(Korres Cucumber Fresh De-Puffing Eye Mask; $16 at sephora.com)
This cooling and soothing balm instantly de-puffs and revives tired eyes with its seven-peptide complex. This product easily glides onto your under eye area and gives light hydration with a super cooling effect. It contains licorice root extract, which is a soothing antioxidant that nourishes and protects your gentle under eye area.
(Boscia Super Cool De-Puffing Eye Balm; $26 at sephora.com)
Perhaps the newest of the bunch, this innovative new solution to under eye puffiness will instantly refresh, brighten, and awaken tired eyes. Before use, place the eye cubes into the freezer. Once you're ready to use one, pop it out of the freezer and into the gauze bags it comes with and rub onto your puffed up under eye area for up to three minutes. You'll see your dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness reduce with the helpful blend of cucumbers, arnica, green tea, chamomile, aloe, caffeine, and hyaluronic acid.
(Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox De-Puffing Eye Cubes; $50 at sephora.com)
This innovative eye gel assists with smoothing the appearance of puffiness and creases around the eyes while creating the perfect "satiny smooth" look. It’s designed with a custom “ironing” tip that works to smooth the look of puffiness and fine lines in front of your eyes.
(Benefit Puff Off!; $29 at sephora.com)