DDF Shows Us How To Diminish Under Eye Bags

Losing sleep over dark circles and puffy eyes? You can rest easy knowing you have StyleCaster and DDF on your side. We joined forces with skincare expert Robin Evans to outline how you can diminish under eye bags with little or no effort. Watch the video above for a quick breakdown and then follow the steps below:

Step 1: Take DDF Advanced Eye Firming Concentrate and gently pat it around your eyes. This will decrease dark under eye circles and encourage firming.

Step 2: Finish up by massaging it into your skin. This will increase circulation and create a healthy and fresh glow.

Step 3: Use both in the morning and at night for optimum impact.

(Have other skin care concerns? Just hit DDF.com for more information.)

Model: Vita Nesterova, MUSE

Makeup/Hairstylist: Nicole Bridgeford

For more information about our relationship with DDF, click here cmp.ly/3.