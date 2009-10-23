Daylight Savings Time: 3 Beauty Treatments to Fill Your Extra Hour

Winston Churchill once praised Daylight Savings Time for giving us “the opportunity [for our] pursuit of health and happiness.”

Like finding a $20 on the sidewalk, or being told a wonderfully juicy secret, deciding how to spend that one precious extra hour that we are given each year can be a tantalizing decision. Why not take Mr. Churchill’s advice, and pursue your own health and happiness: below, we suggest three beauty treatments for you to indulge in. Burn some lavender oil, light a candle, play Enya (admit it: that voice is calming), and turn your bathroom into a world-class spa for one hour.

Hair: Sure we condition regularly, but allowing an intensive treatment to penetrate the shaft of our damaged hair for sixty full minutes will make an unbelievable difference. We recommend the Kronos Phyx Repair Masque that will improve, condition, and restore your hair so that it is softer than ever.

Face: Shalom Harlow is a fan of this simple (two ingredients), home-made face mask, and it is great for all skin types. All you need is 2 eggs and 2 tablespoons of Greek yogurt. (The leftovers can be your nutritious, protein-rich breakfast for the next few days.)

Separate the egg whites from yolk and put them in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of plain Greek yogurt to the egg whites, and whisk. Apply to your face, relax in a warm bath, then remove with a warm, moist washcloth. Your skin will feel dramatically hydrated and soft.

Body: Splurge on a 60-minute massage. It’s Daylight Savings Time–and you deserve it. Check local spas for recession-specials (they’re out there!). Not only do massages feel incredible, but they also release toxins that get stored in our muscles and causing even more tension. Click here for a list of inexpensive spas where you can spend your extra hour.