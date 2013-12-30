How to Take Hair from Day to Night

Unless you keep a plethora of hair styling tools at your desk, you may have trouble transitioning your hairstyle from day to night. We sought the help of Kattia Solano, hair stylist at NYC’s Butterfly Studio Salon, who showed us how to transform gorgeous waves into a stunning textured updo in just six simple steps.

In the Morning

Step 1: Separate the hair into 4-5 sections on each side of the head, spraying each section with Oribe Soft Lacquer Heat Styling Spray ($33, oribe.com). “Most people curl haphazardly,” says Solano. “Curling in sections makes curling less chaotic.”

Step 2: Curl the entire head. “For smooth pieces, curl away from the face.” Hold the curl until the hair feels warm, and then release.

Step 3: Spray the head with hairspray all over. Solano used Kérastase Laque Dentelle Micro-Mist Fixing Hairspray ($35, kerastase-usa.com) while demonstrating the look in Butterfly Studio’s tutorial room (open to the public in Spring 2014).

Step 4: With the head upside down, massage the hair to break the curls and run fingers through to make the look piecier. Curl the ends again to add more definition.

In the Evening

Step 1: Apply Oribe Texturizing Spray ($39, oribe.com) from root to tip, applying in sections. Roughen up cuticles with hands, massaging the product in. “Massaging the product with your fingers is another form of teasing,” says Solano.

Step 2: Pull half of the hair up and tease the bottom section. Then move on to the top. “I’m really into texture. It doesn’t have to be perfect.”

Step 3: Rub Oribe Gold Pomade ($49, oribe.com) on your palm and rub into one side of the hair. Run your fingers through to create subtle streaks. The finished effect is a subtle shimmer with gold flecks.

Step 3: Create a side ponytail on the opposite side of the pomade, securing with an elastic.

Step 4: Start to twist into a messy bun. “Have an idea of what you want, but play with the texture and just go with it.” The finished product isn’t supposed to look perfect.

Step 5: Add hair jewelry with silver bobby pins on the side of the head.

Step 6: Finish with hairspray to set the style. For bolder gold, use the pomade to create gold streaks on the front of the hairline.

