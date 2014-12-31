Your Guide to Wearing Glittery Makeup From Day to Night

It’s hard for a girl to deny a glittery makeup look, but because of its flashy, sparkly nature, it doesn’t get much playtime in the AM. Unfortunately, that means you’ve probably limited the use of your stash of sparkly cosmetics to special events and themed birthday bashes. Where’s the fun in that? Despite what you may have heard, the glam isn’t reserved and you can wear glitter in the daytime (or maybe at brunch?) without going overboard.

In fact, learning how to do so will save you tons of time when it comes to getting ready for whatever your evening holds. Here’s how to wear the shimmery, light-reflecting look during the day, plus tips on how you can amp it up later on at night.

1. Choose Cream-Based Formulas

The problem that many girls face when it comes to glittery eyeshadow is the fallout under your eyes that it inevitably results in. Using a primer before applying shadow will help give the product something to stick onto and reduce the chances of this happening, but the best option altogether is a cream-based eyeshadow. It’ll apply smoothly and isn’t too sparkly for a daytime event. The best part? Your eye makeup will already be set for whatever your evening holds, even that NYE party. At night, add a few more layers to give the look a more dramatic effect.

2. Blend Together Glitter From the Same Color Family

Layering different shimmery shadows or glitter products can create a cool, almost-iridescent look, but picking two clashing hues from opposite sides of the spectrum can make it look costume-y. If you’re going for a gold shadow on your lid, try blending in lighter or darker bronze shades. If you’re going for something sparkly and silver, go for smokey greys. Before you go out, take the glitter shadow on a small brush and apply it as bottom liner for a sexier look.

3. Stick to the Inner Corners of Your Eyes

Dab glitter in the inner corners of your eyes for a subtle look that will illuminate your eyes. This will allow you to play up a bold lip while still working in a little glitter. To up the ante, throw the same product in your makeup bag and extend it over your lid later on.



4. Start With Lip Gloss

No one wants to have to worry about touching up a glittery lipstick look all day long, or worse, getting glitter stuck in your teeth. There are plenty of glossy formulas that are enhanced with glitter and are way less drying than lipstick. At night, layer your shimmery gloss over a bold color like fuchsia or red.

5. Try an Illuminator

Not into eye makeup but want a little sparkle for the daytime? There are options. When lightly brushed over your cheeks and decolletage, an illuminator, like Urban Decay’s Naked Illuminator palette, gives your skin a pretty sheen and a hint of sparkle.



6. When You Really Want to Go for the Glitter, Pick Nail Polish

You don’t really have to worry about having too much glitter on your finger nails. This is the beauty department to take risks in. Pick up a lacquer that is set with thick flakes of glitter like essie’s hors d’oeuvres.

7. Use a Glitter Eyeliner Over a Subtle, Matte Shadow

Using a glitter eyeliner pencil or a brush and a creamy shadow, draw a thin line across your upper lash line. A gel-like formula will apply smoothly over a lid that’s already been treated with a matte shadow. To enhance the sparkly look, continue the line into a cat-eye wing and coat your lashes with a lengthening mascara. Feeling brave? Try a sparkly mascara like Sephora’s Glitter Eyeliner and Mascara that comes in a variety of fun colors.

