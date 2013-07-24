From Day to Night: Weekend Style Curated by Runway Hippie

Sonia Evers is a writer and blogger and the founder of the light-hearted and humorous site, Runway Hippie. She currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. Read on to see her day to night outfit for some summer weekend inspiration!

Summer weekends are my favorite–and when it comes to outfit planning, I get even more excited. When I think of a hot summer day, I immediately think of white and a little midriff to keep me cool. I incorporated both of these elements into this summery ensemble (above left), which is not only simple and fun (thanks to the basic cropped tee and grass-stain friendly eyelet skirt), but also flirtatious—hello belly button! Since the overall look is pretty low-maintenance, I opted for a similar look with my makeup using the perfect Covergirl products.

Beginning with a light application of Clean Whipped Creme Foundation, I then used Ink It! By Perfect Point Plus in Cocoa Ink, followed by Flamed Out Mascara in Very Black Blaze. I then brightened everything up with Clean Glow Blush in Roses and a quick, almost transparent swipe of Lipslicks Smoochies Lip Balm in Text Me. Since it’s so hot in the summer, the last thing you want is to deal with runny makeup and frequent touch-ups, but this makeup proves to be hassle free and can take you easily into an evening soiree!

When it comes to prepping for a hot summer night on the town, it can get pretty complicated when planning an outfit. One gust of wind under your billowy dress and the whole party has seen your granny panties! That’s why I try to wear outfits that are windproof but still as fun and flirty. For this look I chose a short skort and paired it with a basic button-down shirt, straw fedora, and quirky pair of stilettos (above right).

For my makeup, I went with the same wind-and-summer-sweat-proof look. Though the makeup is simple, it’s the perfect low-maintenance look that can easily take you from brunch with your girlfriends to a late night date.

