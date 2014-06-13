How It Works: Davines SU Milk

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

It’s no secret at this point that we all love to “torture” our hair just a bit. It’s hard to choose between ombre, platinum blonde and pink, so we tend to switch back and forth between all of them (and then some) and while we look great, our strands can suffer. Adding to that hair torture? The sun. While we’re never going to tell you not to play outdoors this summer, we will definitely tell you to play it safe outdoors – with SPF of course – but also with protective conditioning treatments for your hair during your beach days. Davines has a spray for just that, their SU Milk Hair Protective Conditioning Sun Milk spray, and it’s small enough that you can easily tote it around with you from the beach to the pool without a second thought.

MORE: Hair Primer is a Thing Now, So Let’s Talk About How to Use It

Product Perks:

The softening and protective conditioning “milk” has UVB filters that protect your hair color and keep hair hydrated.

Davines’ SU Milk has Malt Extract, which is rich in vitamins and mineral salts to help bring hair back to health – and protect it from the “stress” of the sun exposure.

You can use this product on damp or dry hair, and on all hair types – we call that a win-win.

How It Works:

Spritz this leave-in product on your damp hair to help detangle and protect, or continually spray on your hair while you’re out in the sun during a long day at the beach. It will help with your style and give you the bonus of keeping your strands hydrated and healthy – and protect your color while you’re at it.

Where to buy: Davines SU Milk, $28, davines.com