How America’s Best (and Hottest) Diver Is Preparing for the Rio Olympics

It’s officially go-time for the American athletes prepping for the Rio Olympic Games—there’s just over a month to go until the opening ceremony on August 4, and team USA is officially in the final stages of preparation. The Games captivate the attention of millions of people every four years, and in the lead-up to this this year’s event we’re chatting with some of the star athletes heading to Rio about the diet and exercise routine they’re sticking to over the next four weeks.

One such athlete is David Boudia, a (very good-looking) 27-year-old guy who is quite literally one of the best divers in the world. More specifically, Boudia is America’s top 10-meter platform diver, and has an Olympic gold medal (and a bronze!) from the 2012 London Olympics to prove it. He’s one of Nike’s sponsored athletes, just landed a gig fronting Head and Shoulder’s latest campaign, and took a few minutes out of his intense training regime to share a page from his daily food and fitness dairy.

I’m preparing for Rio by:

I am doing last stages prep work for my training which includes really tightening up my diet, hitting the weight training hard and fine-tuning my take off for my dives.

My weekly workout routine includes:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday I do morning and afternoon training, and I lift weights on Tuesday and Thursday.

For breakfast I have:

A smoothie at 7:15 a.m. frozen blueberries and strawberries, half a banana, a handful of spinach, one scoop of PB2 powder, and half a bottle of Zico Natural Coconut Water with half cup of raw oats.

For lunch I have:

Two slices of turkey with half slice of cheese, rolled up, plus chips and fresh salsa and a Chobani yogurt at about 11:45 a.m.

Boudia competing in Beijing, China. (Getty Images)

For dinner I have:

BBQ chicken breast, sliced avocado, and peaches with corned polenta at 6:00 p.m.

Today I’m snacking on:

Carrots with hummus and apples with peanut butter. You get the most bang for your buck this way–meaning you feel full without eating a ton of calories.

The one thing I would never eat is:

Hot dogs!

My favorite healthy restaurant is:

Panera Bread. I have the half salad and sandwich–fuji apple salad and turkey bravo sandwich.

My all-time favorite workout is:

A core and cardio circuit.

I think the health and fitness trend that will dominate this summer is:

Tracking your workout via smart tech.

The health trend I just can’t get behind is:

The vegan diet!

My favorite healthy snack is:

Carrots with hummus.

My go-to smoothie ingredients are:

What I make for breakfast!

@davidboudia

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are:

Avocado, blueberries, and milk.

My signature healthy dish is:

Balsamic chicken [cooked in a] crockpot with steam rice and asparagus.

The top three songs on my workout playlist right now are:

“Thinking Out Loud” (Boyce Avenue cover song), “Ginza” by J. Balvin, and “Good, Bad, Ugly” by Lecrae.

The best part of my job is:

Getting to flip and twist through the air off a three-storey building!