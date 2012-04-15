Dating Diary: Extreme Beauty And Grooming Trends Gone Bad

Throughout our early life, we’re told by our parents how special we are. Unique in every way, we preen under this assumption until we hit college and realize that everyone else is is just as “unique” and that the reality is, we’re competing against the best, brightest, skinniest and most surgically-enhanced of our generation.

So we exercise, we do strange things with our hair, and we try out new identities and clothes in the hopes of finding ourselves and finding someone to love along the away. And with that comes the untold realization that what we consider to be cool and an indicator of our one-of-kind style might is actually a warning flag to the opposite sex that we might just be too much to handle.

Exhibit A: Extreme Nail Art

Let me be the first to say I love nail art to death, but I know very few guys who can wrap their heads around the fact that you’re willing to spend tons of money, time and energy just to get that perfect reverse french manicure or latest ombre technique. To them, this is an indicator that you’re going to fill their Saturdays with endless trips to the salon, spa and possibly even mindless hours walking the aisles at Sephora. Am I saying give it up entirely? Nope — I’m saying take it down a notch for Dates 1-3.

Exhibit B: Extreme Facial Hair

Guys, really? When has a woman ever come up to you and said that your handlebar mustache or mullet chops were a total turn-on? Oh sure, you say you do it for yourself, but really this is an ongoing joke with you and friends — except most girls just don’t find it funny. Shave it off, shave it down and skip the schtick if you’re serious about meeting someone special.

Exhibit C: Extreme Shaving,Waxing And Va/Pejazzling

When did grooming your body hair become a spectator sport? Suddenly everyone into the idea of laying EVERYTHING bare or going the extreme opposite and adding everything but the kitchen sink to their body parts. Sure, this is fun when you’re in a long-term relationship, but what happens the first time you drop your drawers in front of that new guy or girl and all they see is rhinestone and feathers? First-time sex is awkward enough without the added beauty and grooming complications.