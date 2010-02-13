Date Night Beauty Tips from a Celebrity Stylist and Image Consultant

Image: INFphoto.com

It’s officially Valentine’s Day, and while some of you may have a big date marked on your calendar (and circled with a bright red heart around it no less), there are plenty of us who will be spending this day like any other Sunday night — tucked into bed early, preparing for the work week ahead. It may be the biggest date night of the year, but screw statistics — shouldn’t every night you spend with your significant other be just as special? I think so.

The key to having a truly romantic night with your lover or crush is to make sure you’re feeling — and looking — your best. To help you do this, here are 10 beauty tips to follow prior to the big night that are sure to aid in helping you sweep your man off his feet.

1. Prep your skin: Give yourself a facial the night before using a mask to exfoliate and eliminate the drying effects of winter. It will leave your skin looking completely refreshed by the next day.

2. Create a sexy smoky eye: Eyeliner is a key element of the smoky eye, but the trick is to look like it’s just a little smudged — not messy.

3. Curl your lashes: Use an eyelash curler to open up your eyes.

4. False eyelashes: Sexy, false eyelashes finish off the look nicely — just make sure to apply them with extra care so that they don’t end up falling off at the dinner table.

5. Keep your lips natural: Nude, kissable lips are the sexiest kind to have. Since any date night implies that you’ll be doing plenty of smooching, you won’t want your guy to leave with a bad taste in his mouth — literally.

6. Apply some color: Cheek stain will help accentuate your facial bone structure and give you a healthy looking flush, as well as a nice glow under candlelight.

7. Clean up your eyebrows: Go for threading if it’s the day of and have no time to de-red.

8. Let your hair down: Leave your hair loose — guys love to run their fingers through your hair. Just make sure there are no knots — you won’t feel so sexy anywhere when fingers start to get tangled in your locks. Recommended: hot rollers to help you get the bedhead look.

9. Go for red fingers: Treat yourself to a nice manicure and pedicure, and go for a deep red hue — it looks best set against sheets and a bare leg.

10. Don’t forget scent: Spritz a bit of perfume in all the right areas, but don’t overdo it. (I like my man’s cologne best.)

Amanda Sanders is a New York-based image and wardrobe consultant who has been styling both male and female, private and celebrity clients for nearly 15 years. Unlike other image consultants who act merely as personal shoppers, Amanda provides a more intimate makeover approach, starting with getting to know the client and understanding their wants, needs, budget, and overall lifestyle. Offering an array of services, Amanda conducts sit-down and phone consultations, performs closet reviews, shops for wardrobe and accessories, and advises on hair and makeup. Some of Amanda’s celebrity clientele have included Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg, Ali Wentworth, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Coolidge, Dave Chappelle, and Wanda Sykes. Visit amandasanders.com for more information.



More News We Love:

10 Best Moisturizing Lip Products to Get You Through Winter

Backstage Beauty Coverage at Bess

How to Keep Your Cool When Faced with Stress