Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Date-Night Beauty Secret

If you’re a Victoria’s Secret angel, a runway regular, and an all-around mega babe, chances are you know a thing or two about makeup—and Karlie Kloss does. We found out the ultimate beauty tips she’s learned from the VS makeup team over the years.

“When you want to get dolled up, it’s important to know what the right amount of makeup is, without overdoing it,” says Karlie. “The VS team is really good at creating that sexy look without doing too much—it’s about the right application and the right products. For me, I like a natural nude-y kind of lip and a smoky eye with good mascara to accentuate the lashes, then liquid liner or some smudging on the lash line and a little bronzer and blush to highlight the cheeks, but going more natural is really the most elegant and sexy.”

For a great natural lip, try Victoria’s Secret Glossy Tint Lip Sheen in Better Than Bare ($9, victoriassecret.com).

