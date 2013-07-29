8 Makeup Looks to Never Wear on a Date

When it comes to makeup, guys sometimes just don’t get it. But, as clueless as they may be about what we have in our stashes, they also have some big opinions on the looks they prefer women to wear. (Typical, right?) Dating can be hard enough, and your date night makeup shouldn’t be a source of stress. Between deciding on a mascara and a lip color, your makeup does actually make a difference, but there are certain pitfalls you need to avoid.

So, we asked dating coaches Adam LoDolce and Susan Trombetti to share the feedback they’ve received from their clients post-date as far as makeup goes. After chatting with them, we got some brilliant do’s and don’ts for date night makeup. Above, eight makeup looks to never wear on a date.

More From Beauty High:

10 Hairstyles Perfect For Summertime Date Nights

Date Night Makeup: 5 Fall Looks to Try Right Now

How to Get Glowing Skin For Your Next Big Date Night